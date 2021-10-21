Na Rin An Leads at LPGA International Busan After Record Tying First Round

Despite rainy conditions for most of the day, two-time KLPGA Tour winner Na Rin An leads at LPGA International Busan at -8 after a first-round 64, tying the tournament record set by Danielle Kang in the final round of 2019.

An carded nine birdies with five coming in the final seven holes and closed with a bogey on No. 18. Despite the unfortunate mistake, An was still pleased with her first day.

“I think overall today, even with my missed shots, I was able to make a nice recovery. And overall I was extremely satisfied with my putting. I think the putting went really well today, and that was behind my strong round,” said An, who is playing in just her second LPGA Tour event after a T63 finish at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.

KLPGA’s Ju Young Pak, younger sister of three-time LPGA Tour winner Hee Young Park, and major champion In Gee Chun sit in a tie for second at -7.

Three players recorded 6-under 66s to sit in a tie for fourth – five-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang, 2020 U.S. Women’s Open champion A Lim Kim and Hae Ran Ryu.

Seven players sit in a tie for seventh at -5, including Minjee Lee, who was the lone player to hit every green in regulation, and LPGA Tour rookie Esther Henseleit, who carded four consecutive birdies on Nos. 2-5, the third time she’s carded four straight this season.

Defending champion Ha Na Jang is tied for 72nd at +2. Jang opened with a birdie on No. 1 but carded a double bogey and bogey on Nos. 6 and 7 respectively, and ultimately finished with a 74.