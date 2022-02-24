‘Naeseo Children’s Gymnasium’, Gyeongnam’s First Children’s Facility, Opens in Changwon

Changwon City held the ‘Naeseo Children’s Gymnasium Opening Ceremony’ at 3 pm on the 24th at the Naeseo Sports Center in Jung-ri, Naeseo-eup, Masan Woem-gu, a place for various sports activities for local children.

Changwon Mayor Heo Seong-moo, provincial and city council members, Changwon Facilities Corporation, childcare workers and local residents attended the event.

The ceremony was followed by a ceremony, tape cutting, and a facility tour.

The Naeseo Children’s Gymnasium, built in accordance with the selection of the ‘2019 Neighborhood Lifestyle Small Gym Support Project’ hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of the living-type SOC project, is operated as a space for children’s physical activity and growth and development.

It was built with a total floor area of ​​627 square meters and two stories above the ground with a total project cost of 2 billion won, starting from the start of construction in November 2019.

A state-of-the-art virtual reality experience space suitable for the metaverse era, such as a multi-purpose gymnasium where various physical activities can be performed, a fitness room, VR sports room, and ICT convergence sports room, has also been created.

With the opening of the gymnasium, the city expects to greatly contribute to the creation of a healthy nurturing culture by providing systematic and specialized services for children’s physical activity.

“We will do our best to create a ‘Happy City Changwon Special City’ in which children’s lives are happy by opening Naeseo Children’s Gymnasium, the first children’s gym in Gyeongnam, to provide age-specific services for the growth of our future children,” Changwon Mayor Heo Seong-moo said.