“Nail Expo Busan” to Take Place This Weekend at BEXCO

The 17th Busan Nail Expo Exhibition is scheduled to take place from August 25th to August 27th, 2023, at BEXCO’s Hall 3A in Exhibition Hall 1.

The inaugural SINAIL (Seoul International Nail Fair) commenced in 1998 under the banner of “Nail art is the essence of fashion,” and over time, it has expanded its reach across the seasons, both Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter, becoming a nationwide phenomenon.

The Korea Nail Association and Nail Club Co., Ltd. have extended the framework of the nail industry by venturing into Seoul, Daejeon, and Busan, leveraging the foundation they’ve built over the past 22 years.

The Nail Expo is an unmissable event for those who appreciate the benefits and joys of nail culture.