Image: City of Busan
Nakdong Estuary Eco-Center Reopens With a Renovated Bird Exhibition

The Nakdong Estuary Eco-Center has reopened its doors after undergoing significant renovations, particularly in its bird exhibition hall.

Since April 2022, the exhibition hall has been undergoing remodeling to better align with current trends while maintaining its distinctive features.

The newly revamped space features permanent exhibition rooms, a gallery depicting modern literature related to the Nakdong River Estuary, and a record storage area for specialized materials and videos.

The center aims to promote the coexistence of nature and humanity through various ecological experience programs and citizen participation events.

These initiatives include ecological experience programs for families, reed path walking tours with environmental interpreters, and events focused on wildlife rescue and rehabilitation experiences.

