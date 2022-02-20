Nakdong River Estuary Bank Opens Regularly For The First Time in 35 Years

The Nakdong River Estuary Bank began regularly opening on Friday for the first time in 35 years since its construction.

President Moon Jae-in expressed his gratitude and respect to the citizens of Busan and Gyeongnam for their support in reviving the health of the Nakdong River’s ecosystem on a social media post adding that he hopes it provides inspiration to other rivers that have been blocked by estuary banks or through the 4 Major Rivers Project.

At the Nakdong River Estuary Bank Brackish Zone Ecosystem Recovery Vision Briefing at Eulsukdo Island on Friday, Mayor Park also thanked the farmers who have agreed on the need to recover the ecosystem despite concerns over saltwater damage, adding that the city will further strengthen measures to prevent salt damage to prevent possible damages in the future.

A People’s Photo Exhibition will be held at the Nakdong River Water Culture Center through March 31st so that citizens visiting Eulsukdo can see and imagine the past and future of the Nakdong River Estuary.

In addition, if you visit the vicinity of the Nakdong River Estuary Observatory, an augmented reality (AR) experience event and trick art experience event are taking place.