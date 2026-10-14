Nakdong River Gupo Naru Festival Returns to Busan October 16–18

The 13th Nakdong River Gupo Naru Festival will take place from October 16 to 18 at the lotus garden area of Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Busan’s Buk-gu district.

One of the district’s major autumn festivals, the three-day event will feature live music, cultural performances, food, family activities and wellness programs along the Nakdong River.

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “Connect! Play! Meet! Gupo Naru,” with an emphasis on bringing together local communities through cultural and recreational activities.

The festival opens on Friday, October 16, with a ceremony featuring a collaborative performance by vocalist Kim Jin-hoon and a youth orchestra. Singers Park Ji-hyun and Kim Tae-yeon will also perform, followed by a fireworks display.

Saturday’s program will focus on music and community participation, including the Gupo EDM Party with a live DJ, performances by local artists during the Gupo Pop! Artist showcase and an open busking event featuring neighborhood residents.

A community cultural program competition will also take place, giving local groups an opportunity to showcase their talents.

On Sunday, October 18, visitors can watch the Gupo Noodles Platter cooking show, featuring dishes made with Gupo’s well-known noodles.

The festival will conclude with the Gupo Naru Song Festival, featuring singer Choi Su-ho.

Beyond the main stage, Hwamyeong Ecological Park will host a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

Gupo Ecoland will feature self-powered amusement equipment and a wooden playground, while an ecological experience zone and book fair will provide additional activities for children and families.

Visitors looking for a more relaxing experience can participate in yoga, singing bowl sessions and color therapy programs set against the park’s natural surroundings.

Food vendors and designated rest areas will also be available throughout the festival grounds.