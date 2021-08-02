Nakdong River Management Headquarters Opens 360-degree VR Website

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters has built a 360-degree virtual reality website of the Nakdong River Estuary.

It uses panoramic images of the migratory bird sanctuary, which is the National Cultural Heritage’s Natural Monument Number 179, to provide a virtual reality tour of the Nakdong River migratory bird habitat.

The city is also planning various game education programs in the future such as offline events and a scavenger hunt for hidden species, among others.

Optimized screens for various information devices such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets are provided so that you can easily use online content on its website.

You can check it out here.