Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival to Be Held Online and Offline

Local governments nationwide are reinforcing quarantine measures to prevent mass infections of COVID-19 as more people are enjoying the outdoors as spring flowers have begun to bloom.

The Busan Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival, organized by Busan City, will be held both online and in-person.

There will be programs online for those interested, but people wishing to be present at the festival site must make reservations.

An official from the city of Busan said, “the festival site will be maintained at around 50 people maximum at all times,” and there will be fences dividing sections to safely host the event in line with the quarantine rules.

A banner has also been installed in Sasang-gu, Busan, that says, ‘Please refrain from visiting the Nakdong embankment cherry blossom road to prevent the spread of COVID-19.’

Details of how to make reservations have not yet been released.

Last year, the city of Busan will completely closed Daejeo Ecological Park until April 26 and eventually decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.

