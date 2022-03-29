Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival Will Not Proceed as Planned This Year, But Visitors Will Be Allowed

For the third year in a row, the Busan Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival has been canceled but this year will allow in-person visitors at Daejeo Ecological Park.

Last year, most of the flowers were destroyed to avoid large crowds, but eventually, the city decided not to allow visitors to the park due to the rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Busan.

In 2020, the city of Busan completely closed Daejeo Ecological Park until April 26 and eventually decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.

This year’s display will be much smaller than normal, however, the city is allowing visitors looking to enjoy the spring flowers.