Image: Busan City
TravelLocal Destinations

Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival Will Not Proceed as Planned This Year

Haps Staff

The Busan Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival, organized by Busan City, which is scheduled from April 9-11, will not allow in-person visitors as previously planned.

While most of the flowers have already been destroyed to avoid large crowds, a 60-meter by 90-meter area was to be kept open to allow 50 people an hour to visit.

However, as the social distancing measures have been raised to level 2, the city decided not to allow visitors to the park due to the current rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Busan.

Last year, the city of Busan completely closed Daejeo Ecological Park until April 26 and eventually decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.

Gangseo-gu District wanted to proceed with the original plan before finally relenting to the city’s wishes.

The Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee have said they will make a video online with the remaining flowers, and also collect and deliver some in bouquets to citizens.

They also plan to replant some of the flowers at Seomyeon Station and Yongdusan Park to create mini-gardens around the city.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Daytripping in Yeonhwari

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Looking for relief from the constant noise of a busy city? An easy trip out to Yeonhwari is a great way to enjoy simple pleasures on an early spring day.  
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Great Places to Check Out the Cherry Blossoms

Haps Staff -
Despite the cancelation of all cherry blossom festivals again this year, the city of Busan has not discouraged people from venturing out to check out the first signs of spring.
Read more
Local Destinations

Plans to Add Pedestrian Walkway Paths on Gwangan Bridge Scrapped

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has decided against an idea to promote a project to build a pedestrian-only road for citizens and tourists to walk along the Gwangan Bridge.
Read more
Local Destinations

Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival to Be Held Online and In-Person This Year

BeFM News -
Local governments nationwide are reinforcing quarantine measures to prevent mass infections of COVID-19 as more people are enjoying the outdoors as spring flowers have begun to bloom.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan City Landmarks to Turn Green For St. Patrick’s Day Tonight

Haps Staff -
Local landmarks around the city of Busan will turn green to commemorate St. Patrick's day tonight.
Read more
Local Destinations

Songdo Coastal Walkway Expected to Reopen in June

Haps Staff -
The Songdo Coastal Walkway, which has been closed since last year, is expected to reopen this June.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
light rain
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
82 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 