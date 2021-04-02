Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival Will Not Proceed as Planned This Year

The Busan Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival, organized by Busan City, which is scheduled from April 9-11, will not allow in-person visitors as previously planned.

While most of the flowers have already been destroyed to avoid large crowds, a 60-meter by 90-meter area was to be kept open to allow 50 people an hour to visit.

However, as the social distancing measures have been raised to level 2, the city decided not to allow visitors to the park due to the current rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Busan.

Last year, the city of Busan completely closed Daejeo Ecological Park until April 26 and eventually decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.

Gangseo-gu District wanted to proceed with the original plan before finally relenting to the city’s wishes.

The Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee have said they will make a video online with the remaining flowers, and also collect and deliver some in bouquets to citizens.

They also plan to replant some of the flowers at Seomyeon Station and Yongdusan Park to create mini-gardens around the city.