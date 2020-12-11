Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.

The councilmen said that it is the perfect time to consider building a major tourist facility in the area that would also coincide with the opening of the Oryukdo Tram which is set to begin being built next year.

A plan in 2016 by Blue Coast was met with heavy opposition from environmentalists, as well as residents in Haeundae who feared the cable car would cause traffic problems and lower their residential values.

Busan Blue Coast had proposed the installation of a 4.2 km-long marine cable car, which would be built behind the Diamond Bridge. It would connect Dongsaengmal Trail in Igidae Park in Yongho-dong to the parking lot at Songnim Park on Dongbaeksom in Haeundae.

The cable car would be located between 510 meters to 776 meters away from the Gwangan Bridge and have a height of 100 meters. The proposed three-car cabins would hold up to a capacity of 80 people with 35 passenger cars in operation and provide a bird’s eye view of the city from the sea.