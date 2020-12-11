Image: Blue Coast
Travel

Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Haps Staff

Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.

The councilmen said that it is the perfect time to consider building a major tourist facility in the area that would also coincide with the opening of the Oryukdo Tram which is set to begin being built next year.

A plan in 2016 by Blue Coast was met with heavy opposition from environmentalists, as well as residents in Haeundae who feared the cable car would cause traffic problems and lower their residential values.

Busan Blue Coast had proposed the installation of a 4.2 km-long marine cable car, which would be built behind the Diamond Bridge. It would connect Dongsaengmal Trail in Igidae Park in Yongho-dong to the parking lot at Songnim Park on Dongbaeksom in Haeundae.

Image: Blue Coast
Image: Blue Coast

The cable car would be located between 510 meters to 776 meters away from the Gwangan Bridge and have a height of 100 meters. The proposed three-car cabins would hold up to a capacity of 80 people with 35 passenger cars in operation and provide a bird’s eye view of the city from the sea.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Gimhae International Airport’s Temporary Terminal Construction Delayed

Haps Staff -
With the plans for the major expansion of Gimhae International Terminal canceled, the construction of a temporary terminal has been put on hold.
Read more
Travel

What a New Gadeokdo International Airport Could Look Like in Busan

Haps Staff -
As plans to build a new international airport on Gadeokdo gain steam after the Gimhae New Airport Plan has been scrapped, there are many who are pushing to see a large scale 24-hour airport in the city
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Jukseong Cathedral

Haps Staff -
Located in Gijang amongst the blue seas and coastal rocks, this building stands out amongst the coastal fishing village nearby.
Read more
Travel

Gimhae International Airport Gets its First International Arrivals in Eight Months

Haps Staff -
Gimhae International Airport received its first international passengers since April 5 yesterday as it looks to normalize flights after eight months of closure.
Read more
Travel

Gyeongju Named to Nat Geo’s “Cultural and Historical Journeys to Undertake in 2021”

Haps Staff -
Gyeongju has made the 2021 National Geographic "2021 Destinations on the Rise" list as one of the top places in the world to explore a cultural and historic journey.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Capella Hotels and Resorts Launches Their First Ever Vietnam Property in Hanoi

Haps Staff -
Capella Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the launch of their first ever Vietnam property -- Capella Hanoi.
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae-gu Receives Over 1,600 Name Suggestions to Rename New Town

Busan News Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu received 1,604 name suggestions during November for its contest to rename Haeunade New Town.
Read more

Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Travel Haps Staff -
Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.
Read more

The Society of Individuals

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more

Lotte Department Store Main Branch in Seomyeon Under Fire For Not Checking Customers Temperatures

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store's main branch in Seomyeon is facing criticism for not implementing basic quarantine measures such as doing temperature checks, asking for QR codes, or providing an ample amount of hand sanitizer.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

부산시 ‘1호·2호 국가산림문화자산’ 탄생!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 괴정동 샘터공원 회화나무(2020-0008)와 외양포 포대와 말길(2020-0009) 등 2곳이 국가산림문화자산으로 지정됐다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
75 %
0.5kmh
99 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
1 °
Tue
1 °

Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stalls Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 