Image: Kenneth May
Nam-gu District Clamps Down on Illegal Camping at Oryukdo

Haps Staff

Nam-gu District has decided to act on illegal campers who have been camping along the beachside near Oryukdo.

Since the 3rd of the month, the district has been sending manpower out to give notice and evict the campers, who have accused of illegal camping and dumping garbage.

The area, which is designated as Scenic Spot No. 24, requires individual permission from the Cultural Heritage Association in order to place tents or any other facilities.

The beach area where the camping has been taking place is considered a “public water surface” and also requires permission from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

More than a dozen tents had been set up by campers, many of whom had stayed for over a month.

Haps Staff
