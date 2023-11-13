Nam-gu Introduces a Smart Crosswalk System to Stop “Smombies”

The district of Nam-gu is implementing a ‘Nam-gu Smart Crosswalk,’ becoming the first in the region to introduce this innovative traffic safety initiative on a trial basis.

The move aims to curb the rising risk of accidents associated with distracted pedestrians, often referred to as ‘smombies,’ in Korea who walk while staring at their cellphones.

The ‘Nam-gu Smart Crosswalk’ project, which utilizes short-range wireless devices like beacons, is set to undergo a trial run in the vicinity of Yeonpo Elementary School.

Beginning in the middle of December, pedestrians using their mobile phones at the crosswalk in front of Yeonpo Elementary School will receive warnings on their screens, urging them to refrain from phone use and to check left and right before crossing three seconds prior to the green light activation, thanks to the deployment of beacons.

This project is anticipated to significantly diminish the likelihood of accidents. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport’s 2022 Traffic Culture Index survey reported a 14% incidence of smart device use while crossing crosswalks.

Studies conducted by the Samsung Traffic Safety Culture Research Institute also reveal that mobile phone usage during walking reduces the forward field of view by 56% and the forward-looking rate by 15%, substantially elevating accident risks.

To enhance pedestrian safety, the smart crosswalk incorporates various features, including a voice guidance assistant device, an LED display indicating driver compliance with the stop line, and a runway-style crosswalk. Special attention has been given to additional lighting signal facilities such as floor-type pedestrian traffic lights, ensuring driver visibility during adverse weather conditions or nighttime.

The project also emphasizes the installation of wide crosswalks in protected areas, guaranteeing the safety of child pedestrians. While guidelines stipulate a minimum width of 4 meters for crosswalks, the ‘Nam-gu Smart Crosswalk’ adopts wider dimensions ranging from 16 to 19 meters. This strategic choice aims to secure a safe distance from vehicles, particularly during school pick-up and drop-off hours when children and pedestrians congregate.

Upon successful completion of the pilot project, Nam-gu plans to extend the project to other crosswalks within the district’s child protection zones.