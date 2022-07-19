Nam-gu Wants to Build a Fountain Show Comparable to Dubai’s

Nam-gu District is hoping to build a fountain show comparable to Dubai’s famous fountain show which attracts millions of tourists each year.

According to the Kookje Shinmoon, the district is pushing for the project to be built at Yongho Reclamation Pier which would offer the Gwangan Bridge as a scenic backdrop.

The Dubai Fountain Show is one of the key attractions in the city with water shooting up 50 stories with lights and music accompanying it and is considered one of the top three fountain shows in the world.

District Mayor Oh Eun-taek did specify that in order for the fountain to be built, the Oryukdo Tram would need to be extended from LG Metro City to the pier in order for the plan to work.

Additionally, opposition to the plan is expected as the pier is currently home to Pukyoung National University’s student training ship is moored there, as well as Samju Diamond Ltd.’s cruise ship operations.

The district is hoping the fountain can revitalize the tourist area which currently only houses a few food trucks after reopening to the public for the first time in 30 years last year.