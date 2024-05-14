Namcheon Mega Mart Holding Grand Farewell Sale

Image: Mega Mart
The Mega Mart Namcheon Branch, which will close on the 31st, is hosting a grand farewell sale.

The Namcheon Branch will hold a ‘Last Black Day’ sale from the 15th to the 19th, offering discounts on all store products.

The Namcheon Branch, which opened in July 2002, is located near the entrance of Gwangan Bridge and an apartment complex, attracting 2 million customers annually. However, with the lease contract ending, the store will close after 22 years of operation.

During the ‘Last Black Day’ event, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on groceries, frozen and processed foods, kitchenware, household items, bedding, and pet products. Beauty brands will also offer discounts on all items.

Additionally, Modern House on the second floor will have a special sale starting today, offering up to 50% off. Popular fashion items, including sports, outdoor, and golf wear, will be discounted by up to 80%.

To continue benefiting its customers, Mega Mart Namcheon is also running several promotions on its online shopping mall. These include new member coupons, free shipping on orders over 10,000 won, and a 1,000 won hot deal for first-time purchases.

