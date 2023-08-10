Namhae Advances Plans for Grand German Village Beer Festival

Namhae County convened a strategic meeting on the 8th to unveil the comprehensive blueprint for the upcoming ‘German Village Beer Festival.’

Scheduled for October 6th to 8th, the 11th edition of the festival promises to be the grandest yet.

The main festival grounds, German Village Square, have been expanded to encompass a wider area, now comprising distinct zones including a stage area, shaded art zone, cultural humanities zone, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Embracing the festival’s core theme of ‘eat, drink, and enjoy,’ special attention is given to fostering a family-friendly environment, allowing young visitors to engage with German culture.

Adding a touch of authenticity, a sizable new addition, modeled after Munich’s iconic Oktoberfest Big Tent, is set to provide visitors with an immersive experience, synonymous with the German beer fest.

One of the festival’s highlight attractions, the parade, receives a boost this year with performances spanning all three days, transforming the entire village into a hub of excitement. Professional parade teams will introduce fresh and iconic elements to captivate attendees.

Enhancements go beyond entertainment, encompassing landscape lighting, sustainable waste management practices, and engaging European-style performances and interactive events.

To ensure a remarkable festival, Namhae County is currently seeking booth participants.

Encouraging a competitive environment, the county aims to attract distinctive vendors while preventing price exploitation through a mandatory price display system within each booth.