Namhae Bridge 50th Anniversary Celebration to be Held June 22

Namhae-gun is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Namhae Bridge’s opening with a celebration on June 22nd. The event will take place at the Namhae Bridge and Namhaegak area.

The construction of the Namhae Bridge began in May 1968 and was completed in June 1973. As the oldest suspension bridge in Korea, it connects Noryang-ri in Seolcheon-myeon, Namhae-gun, and Noryang-ri in Geumnam-myeon, Hadong-gun.

The bridge, which was once the largest of its kind in Asia, played a significant role in establishing Namhae-gun as a tourist destination. Over the past 50 years, the bridge has been cherished by the local community.

The 50th-anniversary celebration will feature a pre-ceremony performance, including popera, followed by the “Namhae Bridge walking event” accompanied by a marching song performed by the Air Force Military Band. The walking event aims to recreate the bustling atmosphere of the bridge’s opening, which held a belief that crossing it once would bring long life and good health.

To ensure safety, participation in the bridge walking event is limited to those who have pre-registered.

As part of the celebration, the Seolcheon-myeon Noryang Shopping Street Prosperity Association plans to organize a “Seaweed Soup Day” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Namhae Bridge.

Local restaurants within the Noryang Shopping Street Prosperity Association will lead the initiative by providing seaweed soup as a side dish, creating an event that fosters community engagement.