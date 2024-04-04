Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae Bridge Landscape Lighting Launches Pilot Operation in April

By Haps Staff

Namhae County is introducing the “Namhae Bridge Landscape Lighting” as part of its tourism initiative.

Following its successful debut at the Blooming Namhae festival, the county launched a month-long pilot operation in April, aiming to enhance the lighting experience based on visitor feedback before commencing full-scale operation in May.

The Namhae Bridge landscape lighting illuminates 30 minutes after sunset until 10 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitors can enjoy a delightful “Harmony of Music and Lights” show, adding a touch of magic to the night.

With plans to transform the Namhae Bridge area into a national tourist hotspot, Namhae County is set to offer an array of attractions including bridge climbing and skywalks, complementing the ambiance created by the Namhae Bridge landscape lighting.

