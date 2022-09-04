Namhae Bridge to Be Closed at 1 pm Today

Namhae-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do announced on the 4th that it will restrict the passage of Namhae Bridge from 1 pm on the 5th for the safety of passage following the 11th typhoon ‘Hinnamno’ heading north.

When the traffic of Namhae Bridge is restricted, the area of Noryang Park in Seolcheon-myeon, Namhae-gun and the Noryang Overpass in Geumnam-myeon, Hadong-gun will be subject to traffic restriction barricades and control personnel.

An official from Namhae-gun said, “According to the Road Act, vehicle traffic may be temporarily banned or restricted if the average wind speed is 25m per second or higher for 10 minutes on the bridge. We have established measures to restrict the passage of the Namhae Bridge.”

The Namhae-gun Construction and Transportation Department previously informed and cooperated with local related organizations such as the Namhae Police Station, the Namhae Fire Station, and Namheung Passengers. In addition, Gyeongnam Provincial Office’s Road Division and Jinju Land Management Office have an emergency contact network to prepare for emergencies.