Namhae Bridge Traffic Control Postponed

The originally scheduled traffic control period for the Namhae Bridge, set to last approximately four months from August 16th to December 15th, has been rescheduled to commence in October.

Namhae-gun initially planned to implement vehicle restrictions on the Namhae Bridge during the period from August 16th to December 15th.

This move aimed to facilitate the replacement of expansion joints, thus enhancing the safety of the bridge, which has been in service for over 50 years, while also promoting local tourism resources.

The intention was to synchronize the expansion joint construction with tourism development efforts to minimize any disruption to traffic flow.

However, after extensive discussions with relevant government agencies, transportation companies, and local residents, during which various approaches like adjusting bus routes and deploying shuttle vehicles were considered, the plan underwent revisions.

Namhae-gun opted to restrict traffic on the Namhae Bridge only after the completion of the expansion joint replacement.

Additionally, the control period was shortened to around two months, beginning in October.

This revised plan includes the operation of shuttle vehicles to mitigate inconvenience for commuters.