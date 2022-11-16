Image: Namhae-gun
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae Bridge Welcome Center Begins Construction to Begin Soon

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun announced that it would begin the Namhae Bridge Welcome Center construction this month.

The Namhae Bridge Tourism Resource Project is promoted to recreate the glory of the Namhae Bridge, which opened in 1973 and became a popular tourist attraction at the same time as it opened in 1973

The plan is to place content throughout the Noryang area where you can feel the superb view of the Noryang sea and Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s spirit of national defense.

The Welcome Center, which will announce the beginning of the Namhae Bridge tourism resource development project, will be built with a reinforced concrete structure with a total floor area of ​​650 ㎡ and a building area of ​​434 ㎡ .The project cost is expected to be 2.5 billion won.

Officescafes, and outdoor shelters are created inside and outsideand it is decorated as a space to welcome tourists visiting Namhae and a place to view and experience Namhae Bridge.

Contrary to the expectation that it will be challenging to start the project within this year as the consultation with the Ministry of Environment on changing the national park plan has been difficult, Namhae County plans to accelerate the project by starting the construction of the Welcome ​​Center in November, which was included in the original project plan.

In December, the night landscape lighting project will begin, and in the spring of next yearthe adventure playground construction will beginWhile continuing discussions with the Ministry of Environment on changes to the park plan, projects that can be done in areas other than the park area will begin construction sequentially.

In the commercial area around Namhae Bridge, there is an urgent need to prepare measures for revitalization as the traffic volume plummeted after the opening of Noryang Bridge.

Accordingly, Namhae-gun is speeding up materializing the development plan for the area around the Namhae Bridge, such as securing a project cost of 19 billion won through the 2021 Coastal and Inland Area Development Project of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
76 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 