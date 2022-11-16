Namhae Bridge Welcome Center Begins Construction to Begin Soon

Namhae-gun announced that it would begin the Namhae Bridge Welcome Center construction this month.

The Namhae Bridge Tourism Resource Project is promoted to recreate the glory of the Namhae Bridge, which opened in 1973 and became a popular tourist attraction at the same time as it opened in 1973.

The plan is to place content throughout the Noryang area where you can feel the superb view of the Noryang sea and Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s spirit of national defense.

The Welcome Center, which will announce the beginning of the Namhae Bridge tourism resource development project, will be built with a reinforced concrete structure with a total floor area of ​​650 ㎡ and a building area of ​​434 ㎡ .The project cost is expected to be 2.5 billion won.

Offices, cafes, and outdoor shelters are created inside and outside, and it is decorated as a space to welcome tourists visiting Namhae and a place to view and experience Namhae Bridge.

Contrary to the expectation that it will be challenging to start the project within this year as the consultation with the Ministry of Environment on changing the national park plan has been difficult, Namhae County plans to accelerate the project by starting the construction of the Welcome ​​Center in November, which was included in the original project plan.

In December, the night landscape lighting project will begin, and in the spring of next year, the adventure playground construction will begin. While continuing discussions with the Ministry of Environment on changes to the park plan, projects that can be done in areas other than the park area will begin construction sequentially.

In the commercial area around Namhae Bridge, there is an urgent need to prepare measures for revitalization as the traffic volume plummeted after the opening of Noryang Bridge.

Accordingly, Namhae-gun is speeding up materializing the development plan for the area around the Namhae Bridge, such as securing a project cost of 19 billion won through the 2021 ‘Coastal and Inland Area Development Project of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport‘.