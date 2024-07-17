Namhae County Opens Namsan Park Ainara Water Playground for Summer

Namsan Park Ainara Water Playground in Namhae has recently opened until the end of August.

The water playground features two air pools, a water slide, and an air shade, providing a fun and refreshing environment for visitors.

Namsan Park Ainara is also equipped with essential amenities such as restrooms, shades, benches, and cooling mist areas to enhance the comfort of guests.

To ensure safety, management personnel are stationed at the water park at all times.

The water playground is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Tuesdays and rainy days for water quality management.

Children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.