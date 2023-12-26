Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae Creates a Climate-Responsive Urban Forest

By Haps Staff

Namhae-gun has completed the creation of a climate-responsive urban forest on a site adjacent to the national highway in Eyri, Gohyeon-myeon .

Following the creation of a fine dust-blocking forest near the Exile Literature Museum last year, Namhae-gun now has an additional climate-responsive urban forest of approximately 18,000 m2.

A climate-responsive urban forest is a forest that removes fine dust entering living areas through respiration and absorption by trees.

800 million won, including 400 million won secured through the Korea Forest Service’s national funding project, was invested in this projectAbout 240 trees, such as metasequoia and giant oak, which are excellent at reducing fine dust, and 12,800 shrubs, such as Jasanhong, were planted.

In addition, to improve the health of residents, a barefoot walking trail was created and a rest area was installed to secure a space for residents to rest.

