Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival Changes its Dates

The Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival Promotion Committee announced that the 18th Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival would be changed from June 8-11 to June 15-18 at the Namhae Exile Literature Center.

When the 1st Promotion Committee was held in January, it was decided to hold the ‘Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival‘ every year in the second week of June, but the festival period overlaps with the 62nd Gyeongsangnam-do Citizens Sports Festival on June 9-June 12.

Last year, about 500 athletes participated in the Provincial Sports Festival. The promotion committee judged that a significant number of county residents, including their families, would not be able to participate in the beef festival so it was pushed back by one week.