Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival Changes its Dates

Haps Staff

The Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival Promotion Committee announced that the 18th Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival would be changed from June 8-11 to June 15-18 at the Namhae Exile Literature Center.

When the 1st Promotion Committee was held in January, it was decided to hold the Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival‘ every year in the second week of June, but the festival period overlaps with the 62nd Gyeongsangnam-do Citizens Sports Festival on June 9-June 12.

Last year, about 500 athletes participated in the Provincial Sports FestivalThe promotion committee judged that a significant number of county residents, including their families, would not be able to participate in the beef festival so it was pushed back by one week.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 