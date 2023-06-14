Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival to Take Place June 15-18

The Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival is set to take place from the 15th to the 18th at the Namhae Exile Literature Center.

The event aims to showcase the excellence of Namhae garlic and Korean beef while bringing joy to local residents after the garlic harvest.

The festival offers a chance to purchase high-quality Namhae garlic and Korean beef at affordable prices, allowing attendees to savor their true flavors.

Various activities are planned, including cooking demonstrations, shopping for hot products, and an exciting auction show. The event features the “Treasure Island Garlic Market” for garlic purchases and the “Namhae Korean Beef Market” where attendees can grill garlic and Korean beef together.

Additionally, there will be food zones for pork, seafood, and food trucks.

Special events add to the excitement, starting with the creation of Daedong Nori, a woven piece made of 8,085 garlic bulbs, to commemorate the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for the Namhae-Yeosu Undersea Tunnel.

Traditional folk plays, town and village contests, experience booths, and a prize draw event using receipts consumed in Namhae offer a wide range of entertainment options.

Children can enjoy an air bounce play zone, while the Exile Literature Center transforms into a media experience center during the festival.

Exciting performance stages, including a Garlic and Korean Beef Song Festival, Southern Sea Moon Star Youth Night, and an Opening Concert, ensure everyone has a memorable time.

Shuttle buses will be available along major roads in Namhae-eup, making it convenient for visitors to access the festival from locations such as Namhae Jeil High School, Namhae Public Terminal, and Namhae Public Stadium parking lots.