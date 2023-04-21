Namhae German Beer Festival to Be Bigger and Better This Year

The Namhae German Village Beer Festival will be held for three days from October 6th to 8th on a larger scale and with more colorful content.

In particular, reflecting internal and external requests to extend the festival period, it was decided to prepare a mini-festival in advance to create a festive atmosphere on October 4th and 5th prior to the main festival.

In addition, they plan to actively attract tourists who want to enjoy the ‘October Golden Week‘ by maintaining a festive atmosphere on the 9th when the official schedule is over.

The beer festival planning team recently held a second meeting to finalize the festival schedule and discuss ways to expand various contents.

Reflecting the opinion that there is a shortage of souvenirs representing the beer festival, a beer festival souvenir contest will be held and exhibited and sold during the festival.

It also plans to create a flower garden near the German Village to provide various attractions other than the main event venue.

Namhae-gun German Village is a village where miners and nurses sent to Germany settled down to spend the rest of their lives comfortably in their homeland.

The beautiful scenery overlooking the southern seaport and the unique theme of Germany in Korea combine to make the German Village Beer Festival a unique and popular festival year after year.

Starting this year, the German Village, nearby villages, Namhae-gun, and the Namhae-gun Tourism and Culture Foundation joined forces to form a beer festival planning team to reflect various opinions and to provide more distinctive and diverse attractions.