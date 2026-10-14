Namhae German Village Beer Festival Draws 77,000 Visitors

The 14th Namhae German Village Beer Festival attracted approximately 77,000 visitors over three days from October 9 to 11, an increase of 13,000 compared with last year, according to Namhae County.

The annual autumn festival brought together German beer, traditional food, live music, parades and cultural activities in the German Village, one of Gyeongsangnam-do’s most distinctive tourist destinations.

This year’s event also highlighted the history of Koreans who traveled to Germany to work as miners and nurses during the 1960s and 1970s.

Marking the 60th anniversary of Korean nurses being dispatched to Germany and the 63rd anniversary of Korean miners, the festival incorporated their experiences into its opening ceremony and cultural programs.

A talk concert on the second day featured German television personality Daniel Lindemann and two couples living in German Village, who shared stories about the community’s history and its connections to Germany.

The festival grounds were expanded this year to include the Horticultural Art Village and the entrance to Mulgeon Village, allowing additional performances, exhibitions and activities to take place.

Visitors enjoyed German-style beer and sausages alongside regional dishes made with Namhae ingredients, while musical performances, street entertainment and parades continued throughout the weekend.

New attractions included a national creative cocktail competition organized in cooperation with Changwon National University’s Namhae Campus, flower bracelet-making workshops and an AI-powered augmented reality stamp tour.

The digital stamp tour proved particularly popular, with participation reaching capacity early on several occasions.

Other activities included a youth market, traditional German games, postcard-making workshops, face painting and magic performances.

Daily parades featured marching and brass bands, breakdancing, fire performances and dancing robots, with organizers reporting record participation from festival visitors.

During the opening ceremony, actress Park Won-sook was appointed an honorary ambassador for Namhae County. Two former nurses who worked in Germany, Seok Sook-ja and Ryu Gil-ja, were also recognized for their contributions.

The county expanded English and German-language information this year, providing multilingual signs, online guidance and interpreters to make the festival more accessible to international visitors.

Officials said the event also supported local businesses and tourism, with additional parking, traffic management and safety measures introduced to accommodate the crowds.