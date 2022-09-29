Namhae German Village Beer Festival Gets Underway

Travel to Germany without a passport at the Namhae German Village Beer Festival which will be held from September 30th to October 2nd.

Starting with the Welcome Parade where villagers and tourists come together, the Oktober Night Party creates memories of the night in an exotic landscape.

During the festival, you can enjoy various programs such as jazz, yodel songs, EDM, and other genres of music that will add excitement to the festival, as well as a beer drinking contest, tall beer mugs, and a beer ping pong game.

Looking back while enjoying the festival, all you see are the orange roofs of unusual German-style houses with the green sea in the background, and you can feel another Germany in the South Sea.

For a one-day tour in Namhae, we recommend the Sheep Farm → Namhae Exile Literature Museum → Darengi Village → Lunch (abalone mulhoe) → Geumsan, Boriam → German Village Festival, and the Horticultural Art Village.

On the 2nd day after the tour, we recommend the course to visit the Wind Trail Art Museum → Mulmi Coastal Safety Observatory → Lunch (home-cooked alum) → Space Mizo → Sulli Skywalk → and Namhaegak.

Special craft beers that can be tasted in Namhae include ‘The Miner’s Song’ dark beer, which won the grand prize at the 2020 Gyeongnam Province Tourism Souvenir Contest and the Bronze Award at the 2021 Korea Tourism Contest. This beer was made to commemorate the plight of the miners and the German villages they settled into in the 1960s.