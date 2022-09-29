Image: Namhae-gun
Dine & Drink

Namhae German Village Beer Festival Gets Underway

Haps Staff

Travel to Germany without a passport at the Namhae German Village Beer Festival which will be held from September 30th to October 2nd.

Starting with the Welcome Parade where villagers and tourists come together, the Oktober Night Party creates memories of the night in an exotic landscape.

During the festival, you can enjoy various programs such as jazzyodel songs, EDM, and other genres of music that will add excitement to the festival, as well as a beer drinking contest,  tall beer mugs, and a beer ping pong game

Looking back while enjoying the festival, all you see are the orange roofs of unusual German-style houses with the green sea in the background, and you can feel another Germany in the South Sea.

For a one-day tour in Namhae, we recommend the  Sheep Farm → Namhae Exile Literature Museum → Darengi Village → Lunch (abalone mulhoe→ Geumsan,  Boriam → German Village Festival, and the Horticultural Art Village.

On the 2nd day after the tour, we recommend the course to visit the Wind Trail Art Museum → Mulmi Coastal Safety Observatory → Lunch (home-cooked alum→ Space Mizo → Sulli Skywalk → and Namhaegak.

Special craft beers that can be tasted in Namhae include ‘The Miner’s Song’ dark beer, which won the grand prize at the 2020 Gyeongnam Province Tourism Souvenir Contest and the Bronze Award at the 2021 Korea Tourism ContestThis beer was made to commemorate the plight of the miners and the German villages they settled into in the 1960s.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
82 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 