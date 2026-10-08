Namhae German Village Beer Festival to Expand International Focus
Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae German Village Beer Festival to Expand International Focus

By Haps Staff

Organizers of the 14th Namhae German Village Beer Festival have unveiled plans to expand this year’s event with more interactive programs, larger festival spaces, and new initiatives aimed at attracting international visitors.

During a recent planning meeting, organizers reviewed preparations for the festival, which will be held October 9–11 in Namhae’s German Village under the theme “Cheers, World! Prost, Namhae!”

This year’s festival places a stronger emphasis on visitor participation. Parade teams will be selected through a public application process, allowing residents and visitors to take part in the opening parade.

English-language signage will also be expanded throughout the venue to make the festival more accessible to foreign tourists.

New programs include the 2026 Creative Healing Cocktail National Competition, hosted in partnership with Changwon University Namhae Campus, along with audience-interactive performances, a children’s zone, and family-friendly experience areas.

The festival footprint will also grow beyond German Village. The nearby Horticultural Art Village will host a Small Business Co-Prosperity Festa featuring booths for local entrepreneurs, youth startups, and small businesses, as well as live busking performances. Additional decorations, photo zones, floral displays, and entertainment will extend the festival atmosphere into the nearby Mulgeon Village shopping district.

Organizers are also introducing reusable food containers for the first time as part of a broader effort to create a more environmentally friendly event, while additional parking will be provided to improve convenience for visitors.

The festival opens on October 9 with a welcome parade beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the official opening ceremony at 6 p.m.

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Haps Staff
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