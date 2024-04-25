Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae German Village Unveils Korea’s Largest European-Style Village Hotel

By Haps Staff

The Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation has transformed 50 rooms within the renowned German Village B&B into Korea’s largest European-style village hotel.

Unlike conventional hotels, the newly opened village hotel integrates corporate hotel amenities with the charm of a traditional German village.

As part of an urban regeneration initiative focused on tourism, guests can enjoy various services including room service, breakfast service, and conference facilities.

The project, initiated last year, aims to revitalize the 20-year-old German village by creating a ‘village hotel’ through collaboration with 28 local tourism businesses, including bed and breakfasts, cafes, and restaurants.

Efforts have been made to enhance guest experiences, with the development of specialized bathroom products and guest room welcome teas, along with comprehensive service training for staff.

Guests staying at the German Village Hotel can indulge in breakfast offerings at cafes and restaurants, while group tourists have the option to host events such as seminars. Furthermore, visitors can receive a special souvenir by simply verifying their visit with a photo taken during their tour of the village.

Haps Staff
