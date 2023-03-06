Namhae-gun ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team’ Launched

The ‘German Village Beer Festival‘, which is the representative festival of Namhae and is setting a new box office record every year, is starting to prepare for a further upgrade.

Namhae-gun announced that the ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team‘ was launched at the Namhae Exile Literature Museum on the 3rd.

The planning group consists of the ‘German Village, Neighboring Village, Namhae County, and Namhae County Tourism and Culture Foundation‘ , and the public and private sectors are working together to prepare for the future festival.

The German Village Beer Festival has been held successfully every year and the national reputation is growing. However, the need for the introduction of new killer content and the formation of a public-private joint promotion system has been continuously raised.

The ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team‘ will be co-directed by the Director of Tourism and Economics of Namhae-gun and the President of the Namhae-gun Branch of the National Association of Mobile Bank Accounts and will be composed of a Planning Cooperation Team and a Contents Team.

The practical work will be handled by the Namhae County and the Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation, and an advisory committee, an expert group, will be appointed to develop festival items that embody German identity well.