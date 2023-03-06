Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae-gun ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team’ Launched

Haps Staff

The ‘German Village Beer Festival, which is the representative festival of Namhae and is setting a new box office record every year, is starting to prepare for a further upgrade.

Namhae-gun announced that the German Village Beer Festival Planning Teamwas launched at the Namhae Exile Literature Museum on the 3rd.

The planning group consists of the German Village, Neighboring Village, Namhae County, and Namhae County Tourism and Culture Foundation‘ , and the public and private sectors are working together to prepare for the future festival.

The German Village Beer Festival has been held successfully every year and the national reputation is growingHowever, the need for the introduction of new killer content and the formation of a public-private joint promotion system has been continuously raised.

The ‘German Village Beer Festival Planning Team‘ will be co-directed by the Director of Tourism and Economics of Namhae-gun and the President of the Namhae-gun Branch of the National Association of Mobile Bank Accounts and will be composed of a Planning Cooperation Team and a Contents Team

The practical work will be handled by the Namhae County and the Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundationand an advisory committee, an expert group, will be appointed to develop festival items that embody German identity well.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
62 %
1kmh
1 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 