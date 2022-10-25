Image: Namhae-gun
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae-gun, National SNS Emotional Photo / Video Contest Results Announced

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun held a nationwide SNS emotional photo contest and announced the results of the photo and video winners.

The National SNS Emotional Photo and Video Contest has been held since last year to discover photos and videos that capture the emotions of travelers to welcome the 2022 visit to Namhae-gun, and this year’s theme was ‘one day’.

In the photography category, Kim Heung-yeol’s The Road to Boriam was selected as the best work in the photographic category with his wife going out at dawn to watch the sunrise at Boriam in Geumsan, Namhae.

In the video category, Choi Pil-gyu’s My Family and the Best Day in the Namhae, which captures every corner of the South Sea, from the Noryang Sea in the morning to the Sulli Skywalk at sunset, won the top prize.

In order to differentiate it from the existing contests that mainly focused on photos and videos of tourist destinations, works that capture everyday life were mainly selected.

This contest was held for two months from August 1st to September 30th, and a total of 77 works (65 photos and 12 videos) were received.

Haps Staff
