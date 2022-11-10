Image: Namhae-gun
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae-gun Surpasses 5 Million Tourists This Year

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun said that by October of this year, the cumulative number of visitors had exceeded million.

This is a 23% increase from the same period of the previous year of 4,092,517 people and 10increase compared to the total number of visitors in 2021 which was 4,596,809 people.

Namhae-gun, which set this year as the ‘year of visit‘ to improve its acceptance posture for tourism, focused on promotional activities through various channels, and in particular, killer contents such as the German Village Beer Festival‘ were successful due to the easing of social distancing due to COVID-19. 

Namhae-gun cited its preemptive tourism promotion using interactive SNS media as factors contributing to the increase in tourists and improving the tourism atmosphere.

In addition, active content development using local tourism resources seems to have played a major role in increasing the number of tourists.

Various programs such as the Fam Tour, the Stamp Tour, the Bare-gil Small Concert, and the Metropolitan City Tour hosted by the Namhae-gun Tourism and Culture Foundation were also very popular

In particular, the Mijo Anchovy Festival, Treasure Island Garlic Korean Beef Festival, and the German Village Beer Festival, which were held again this year as face-to-face events, received a great response.

Various events held in commemoration of the ‘Namhae-gun Visit Year‘ are evaluated to have contributed to attracting tourists, such as the Kim Man-jung Literary Festival, the southern coast exchange and cooperation event, and national and provincial sports competitions.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
71 %
2.1kmh
56 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 