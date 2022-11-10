Namhae-gun Surpasses 5 Million Tourists This Year

Namhae-gun said that by October of this year, the cumulative number of visitors had exceeded 5 million.

This is a 23% increase from the same period of the previous year of 4,092,517 people and a 10% increase compared to the total number of visitors in 2021 which was 4,596,809 people.

Namhae-gun, which set this year as the ‘year of visit‘ to improve its acceptance posture for tourism, focused on promotional activities through various channels, and in particular, killer contents such as the ‘German Village Beer Festival‘ were successful due to the easing of social distancing due to COVID-19.

Namhae-gun cited its preemptive tourism promotion using interactive SNS media as factors contributing to the increase in tourists and improving the tourism atmosphere.

In addition, active content development using local tourism resources seems to have played a major role in increasing the number of tourists.

Various programs such as the Fam Tour, the Stamp Tour, the Bare-gil Small Concert, and the Metropolitan City Tour hosted by the Namhae-gun Tourism and Culture Foundation were also very popular.

In particular, the Mijo Anchovy Festival, Treasure Island Garlic & Korean Beef Festival, and the German Village Beer Festival, which were held again this year as face-to-face events, received a great response.

Various events held in commemoration of the ‘Namhae-gun Visit Year‘ are evaluated to have contributed to attracting tourists, such as the Kim Man-jung Literary Festival, the southern coast exchange and cooperation event, and national and provincial sports competitions.