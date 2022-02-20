Image: Namhae-gun
Namhae-gun to Produce ‘English Version Comprehensive Guidebook ‘ for Foreigners

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun is preparing and distributing English tourism guidebooks to deliver various and high-quality travel information such as stories unique to Namhae to foreign tourists in the ‘2022 Year of Visit to Namhae-gun’.

Namhae-gun has been promoting the production of the English version of this comprehensive guidebook in response to the lack of foreign-language tourist guidebooks that can deliver tourist information and introduction to tourist destinations for foreign tourists.

The guidebook contains various contents such as tourist destinations, large accommodation facilities, travel tips, and festival schedules.

You can also receive it by mail by calling the Culture and Tourism Division of Namhae-gun Office 055-860-8605 (Korean).

