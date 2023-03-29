Image: Namhae-gun
“Namhae in Bloom” Cultural Event Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Opening of Namhae Bridge Begins Tomorrow

The ‘Namhae in Bloom ‘ cultural event, where you can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Noryang’s coastal waters and cherry blossoms in full bloom, will be held on the 31st and April 1st around Namhaedaegyo Bridge.

The event is held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Namhae Bridge, allowing you to freely walk on the Namhae Bridge and enjoy a variety of performances and experience events that you have never seen before. 

On the evening of Friday the 31st, the eve and opening ceremony will be heldA fusion Korean traditional music team will perform on stageincluding singer Ha Dong-geun from Namhae, who recently appeared in Mister Trot 2.

At 7:20 p.m. after the performance, fireworks display is planned from a cruise ship with the Namhae Bridge in the background.

Various cultural events are held on SaturdayApril 1st

In the morning, a spring picnic event will be held in the Namhae Baraegil, where members of walking clubs from all over the country participateVehicles will be controlled on the Namhae Bridge, and abundant events such as a flea market, Namhae Bridge walking event, busking, and tourist participation events will be held.

