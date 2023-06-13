Image: Namhae-gun
Namhae Trot Singer Ha Dong-geun Appointed as Public Relations Ambassador

By Haps Staff

Trot singer Ha Dong-geun is set to be appointed as the public relations ambassador for Namhae-gun during the opening ceremony of the 18th Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival on the 16th.

Born in Odong Village, Namhae-eup, Ha has shown deep affection for his hometown. Since his debut in 2015 with the hit song ‘It’s Honey,’ he has gained popularity with his witty stage presence and bright vocal tone, as seen in his recent appearance on TV Chosun’s ‘Mr. Trot.’

“It is a great honor to represent Namhae, a beautiful treasure island in Korea. I will devote myself to various activities and promotional efforts to make Namhae-gun a leading tourist destination in Korea,” Ha said.

In line with the “2023 Namhae Tourism Image Innovation Year” celebration, Namhae-gun plans to engage in proactive marketing campaigns, leveraging the presence of public relations ambassador Ha to showcase the captivating charm of Namhae through various content.

The 18th Namhae Garlic Korean Beef Festival will take place for four days from the 15th to the 18th at the Namhae Exile Literature Museum, focusing on the theme of “Treasure Island Garlic, Meet Korean Beef.”

