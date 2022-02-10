Namhaean Travel Lounge Hosting Event to Make Your Own Tongyeong Postcard

The city of Tongyeong announced that it will hold the ‘Make Your Own Tongyeong Postcard’ event for four months at the Namhaean Travel Lounge located on the 5th floor of the Restart Platform to celebrate the “Tongyeong Travel Year in 2022”.

Any tourist who has visited Tongyeong can participate, and you can participate in the event by visiting the Namhaean Travel Lounge and making your own analog postcards of special or interesting memories of your trip to Tongyeong and putting them in the Namhaean Travel Lounge.

Postcards provided can be used to promote the Tongyeong Tourism Collaboration Center Namhaean Travel Lounge on SNS. Two winners will also receive a Stanford hotel accommodation voucher.

“With this event, we expect that many tourists will visit the Namhaean Travel Lounge and receive various experiences and information prepared in the lounge and that the Namhaean Travel Lounge will become a space for tourists to share travel information with each other,” an official from Tongyeong City said.

The Tongyeong Tourism Collaboration Center Namhaean Travel Lounge was created in 2020 as a resting place for tourism business people and tourists as well as a communication and networking space.

The Tongyeong Tourism Cooperation Center Namhaean Travel Lounge is located on the 5th floor, Restart Platform, 195, Donam-ro, Tongyeong-si, Gyeongsangnam-do.