Namhaegak 3rd Special Exhibition ‘Monet’s Studio’ Regular Exhibition Held in Namhae

The Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation announced that it would hold a regular exhibition of ‘Monet’s Studio’ from the 29th to December 8th.

‘Monet’s Studio’, made up of Namhae residents, showcases about 40 oil paintings by 17 artists. It consists of works that capture the beautiful scenery and mysterious nature of the southern seas.

This exhibition is the third planned exhibition at Namhaegak, following the successful hosting of ‘Day and Night Operation’ and ‘Nunnyetgol Soil Story’.

This is the first time that the exhibition hall is filled with only oil paintings, unlike previous exhibitions that showed various paintings and ceramic works. It is expected to bring new cultural sensibilities to local residents and tourists visiting Namhaegak.

‘Monet’s Studio’ regular exhibition will be held for a total of 10 days, from the 29th to the 8th of December, and can be found on the 2nd floor of Namhaegak (4216 Namhae-daero, Seolcheon-myeon, Namhae-gun).

The operating hours of Namhaegak are from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and is closed on Monday.