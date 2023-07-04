Namhaegak Sea Library Opens in Namhae

The Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation announced the opening of the ‘Sea Library’ on the Namhaegak tourist platform, providing a cultural space for communication between Namhae residents and travelers.

Located on the second floor of Namhaegak, the library houses books on poetry, essays, and travel.

The unique venue offers conference desks and chairs accommodating over 20 people, along with a movable screen blackboard. With the opening of the Bada Library, the Namhaegak Traveler Platform aims to become a multifunctional space where visitors can read, relax, and hold meetings.

Namhaegak, located at 4216 Namhae-daero, Seolcheon-myeon, Namhae-gun, is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm, except on Mondays when it is closed.