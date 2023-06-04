Namhae’s Beaches to Open For Summer Operations From July 7

The Beach Council in Namhae-gun has decided to open the beaches for summer operations from July 7th to August 20th.

The Namhae-gun Beach Association, which includes Sangju Eunsand Beach, Songjeong Solbaram Beach, Sulli Beach, Dugok, Wolpo Beach, and Sachon Beach, will operate from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during this period.

However, Sangju Silver Sand Beach will also open at night from July 27th to August 15th, following the previous year’s schedule.

A notable decision made during the meeting was the establishment of separate entry areas for dogs at all beaches. This decision reflects the changing times and aims to address the growing opinions for and against dog companions at the beach. Namhae’s approach differentiates itself from other regions where dogs are typically prohibited.

In preparation for the successful operation of the beach in 2023, Namhae plans to complete environmental improvement measures, such as facility repairs and beach maintenance, before the opening.