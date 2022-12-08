Namhae’s First ‘Co-working Space’ to be Built

In Namhae-gun, a space dedicated to co-working where work and recreation are possible will be built.

This is to preemptively respond to the trend of increasing demand for regional base offices as corporate work patterns are diversifying after COVID-19.

Namhae-gun is equipped with a natural environment blessed by nature where work and recreation can be combined, so the possibility of developing into a ‘co-working industry’ is expected in the future.

On the 6th, Namhae-gun held a report on the start of the detailed design service for the ‘Namhae IT Coworking Platform Creation Project’.

The ‘Namhae IT Co-working Platform‘ is the first space dedicated to work and recreation in Namhae, and is scheduled to be built on the site in Shinseon-ri, Idong-myeon, with a size of 570 m2. It consists of a co-working office and an accommodation building.