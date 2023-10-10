Namhae’s German Beer Festival Has Succesful Run

The 11th annual German Village Beer Festival in Namhae reaffirmed its status as a major fall event in Korea, capitalizing on the unique spatial layout of the German Village to offer a wide range of engaging experiences.

In commemoration of the 140th anniversary of Korea-Germany diplomatic ties and the 60th anniversary of the miners’ mission to Germany, special programs like a talk show with German celebrity Daniel Lindemann and firsthand accounts from miners and nurses in Germany added significant depth to the festival.

While maintaining its core theme of “drinking and enjoyment,” the event aimed to provide both tourists and residents with a taste of Namhae’s enchanting autumn and foster a sense of community within the German Village.

A notable feature of this festival was its dynamic and colorful spatial arrangement. The main plaza’s central stage buzzed with energy, igniting the entire area with each performance. The introduction of the Big Tent Zone, offering an intimate setting for audience interaction, was a hit, transforming into a lively hub during the evenings.

The forest concert hall served as a serene space for healing and connection, hosting the “Miners and Nurses Talk Show” alongside small performances.

The grand parade, featuring an oak barrel carriage, red flags, mascots, villagers, performers, bubble cars, and air avatars, delighted visitors.

Food stalls offered diverse menus, and transparent pricing ensured fair costs for visitors.

Rest areas were thoughtfully scattered throughout to enhance comfort while savoring beer and cuisine.

The festival championed sustainability, employing glass beer glasses and eco-friendly cups.

The “Disposable Cup Deposit System and Empty Container Return” campaign, sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, and an initiative against drunk driving further emphasized eco-friendliness.

This year’s festival attracted a total of 53,600 visitors over three days.