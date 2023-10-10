Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Namhae’s German Beer Festival Has Succesful Run

By Haps Staff

The 11th annual German Village Beer Festival in Namhae reaffirmed its status as a major fall event in Korea, capitalizing on the unique spatial layout of the German Village to offer a wide range of engaging experiences.

In commemoration of the 140th anniversary of Korea-Germany diplomatic ties and the 60th anniversary of the miners’ mission to Germany, special programs like a talk show with German celebrity Daniel Lindemann and firsthand accounts from miners and nurses in Germany added significant depth to the festival.

While maintaining its core theme of “drinking and enjoyment,” the event aimed to provide both tourists and residents with a taste of Namhae’s enchanting autumn and foster a sense of community within the German Village.

A notable feature of this festival was its dynamic and colorful spatial arrangement. The main plaza’s central stage buzzed with energy, igniting the entire area with each performance. The introduction of the Big Tent Zone, offering an intimate setting for audience interaction, was a hit, transforming into a lively hub during the evenings.

The forest concert hall served as a serene space for healing and connection, hosting the “Miners and Nurses Talk Show” alongside small performances.

The grand parade, featuring an oak barrel carriage, red flags, mascots, villagers, performers, bubble cars, and air avatars, delighted visitors.

Food stalls offered diverse menus, and transparent pricing ensured fair costs for visitors.

Rest areas were thoughtfully scattered throughout to enhance comfort while savoring beer and cuisine.

The festival championed sustainability, employing glass beer glasses and eco-friendly cups.

The “Disposable Cup Deposit System and Empty Container Return” campaign, sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, and an initiative against drunk driving further emphasized eco-friendliness.

This year’s festival attracted a total of 53,600 visitors over three days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

127th Jinju National Folk Bull Strength Competition Begins

Sancheong Expo Surpasses 1 Million Visitors in 24 Days

Saryangdo Island Named an “Island of October to Visit”

Korea Destinations: Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival Begins

Tongyeong Adds Romance With Various Cultural and Artistic Events in October

Yongso Waterfall Takes Center Stage as Namhae Village Barae-gil’s 2023 Selection

The Latest

City of Busan Prepares Measures for Upcoming Festivals

Hyundai Way: Hyundai Speed Third Edition Released

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold its October Monthly Show Program

Discussions of Flights From Gimhae to Istanbul and Warsaw In The Works

Busan International Performing Arts Market 2023

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
63 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 