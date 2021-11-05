Namhae’s German Village Beer Festival Taking Place on Metaverse This Weekend

Namhae German Village Beer Festival in Gyeongsangnam-do is being held online until Sunday using Metaverse as its platform for the first time in Gyeongnam.

This popular autumn festival which has been held in a German village in Namhae every October was canceled last year due to COVID-19, however, this year, they are attempting a new virtual experience from home.

To participate in the festival, you can search for Namhae German Village on the Metaverse platform ZEPETO and enter it during the festival period.

While activities may not be happening in-person in Namhae again this year, tourists who want to participate can enjoy the square, town streets, observatory and the undersea tunnel in the German village will be implemented as virtual spaces to provide a different experience to the participants.

You can participate using avatars in the virtual space and various interactive events are being prepared with the participants, such as taking pictures on the streets of the German village, an observatory jumping mission, and an undersea tunnel running mission.

Various online programs such as an online concert featuring K-pop singers and rappers, an online craft beer class, and a beer-drinking LAN contest are also scheduled.

In the changed reality where non-face-to-face events are becoming common in the COVID-19 era, festivals using Metaverse are expected to play a leading role in the future.

“This festival is the first festival in Gyeongsangnam-do that utilizes the metaverse and will provide a different experience to the participants. We will do our best to suggest a new direction for the festival,” said Shim Sang-cheol, head of Gyeongnam Tourism Promotion Division.