Image: Namhae-gun
Namhae’s German Village Square to Host Inaugural “Proud Dorf Youth Market”

The German Village Square in Namhae is set to host its inaugural ‘Proud Dorf Youth Market’ on September 9th.

This market, organized by the Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation, will bring together young people from across the country to interact with local vendors in Namhae.

As part of a regional tourism development project and contest supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, this market will showcase popular local Namhae products, making it a debut platform for aspiring entrepreneurs.

With 23 vendor teams participating, visitors can explore Namhae’s unique tourist items, handcrafted gifts, and local delicacies.

The market will also feature attractions like the ‘Haribo Special Pavilion,’ cute photo opportunities with a ‘receipt camera,’ roulette events, and performances by singer-songwriters and electric violinists, all available for free.

