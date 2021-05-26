Image: Namhae-gun
Namhae’s German Village to Get Major Upgrade

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun has announced that the German Village was selected as a 2021 Planned Regional Tourism Development Project by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The “Plan Competition-Type Regional Tourism Development Project” is a project to revitalize local cultural tourism resources and to discover potential tourism development projects, and 6 billion won in national expenditure is supported for four years.

As a result, Namhae will secure a total budget of 12 billion won, including national expenditures, and plan to upgrade the German Village that has become a representative place for Namhae tourism.

Namhae plans to promote the reinforcement of German-related content and actively seek the participation of local residents, points which have been raised over the past 20 years which will ultimately lead to the qualitative and quantitative growth of the German Village.

In November of last year, an agreement was signed between the German Village Management Association, the Federation of German Village Shopping Centers, the Horticultural Arts Village, and a co-prosperity council made up of representatives from Dongcheon, Naedongcheon, Bonghwa, Hwaam, Naesan, Mulgeon, and Eunjeom villages.

It was a preemptive response to the concern that if the German Village remains as a simple landscape viewing tour course, the possibility of development in the future may decrease.

Namhae is planning to renovate the German village itself through the project while promoting a synergy effect through a network between villages.

Image: Namhae City

In order to revitalize the GermanVvillage square, residents and young people will hold a year-round festival together, and they plan to deliver German sentiment through German camps and programs such as “living in a German village”.

Additionally, they plan to make village beer from beer barley grown in nearby agricultural fields, select it as the official liquor for the annual Oktoberfest beer festival, and provide it to local hotels.

Detailed plans will be released in the coming months according to the Namhae District Office.

