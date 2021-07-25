Namhae’s Mangunsan Forest Bathing Area to be Renovated

Namhae’s Mangunsan Forest Bathing area is about to get a much-needed renovation.

A favorite tourist spot of many locals, the park was opened in 2005 and is known for its forest bathing along the cypress forest trail between the entrance of Namsan Park and Gwandaebong Hiking Trail.

Namhae-gun plans to secure a 500 million won budget to update the facilities which they hope will offer a more pleasant experience for park visitors.

Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in November.