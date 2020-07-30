Image: Namhae-gun
Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year’s popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.

The popular festival is designated as an “Excellent Cultural Tourism Festival” by the province and as grown into one of the most anticipated events each year.

Officials stated they canceled the festival due to the difficulty of wearing masks when everyone would be eating and drinking and it being difficult to control visitors while maintaining current social distancing protocols.

Last year the festival attracted 124,000 visitors.

