Arts & Culture

Naming Contest for Busan New Modern and Contemporary History Museum to be Held

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced it will hold a naming contest for the new Busan’s Modern and Contemporary History Museum, which will be built by converging the former Bank of Korea Busan headquarters and the current Busan Modern History Museum.

The tentatively named Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum will be newly built with a total floor area space of 8,702㎡ .

The name of the museum will need to represent Busan’s modern and contemporary cultural assets, and easy for anyone to call and remember, and a name that reflects Busan’s local characteristics.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 29 – April 4

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This Sunday

Haps Staff -
India’s largest festival “Holi Hai,” is holding its 11th festival online this Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Arts & Culture

SKYE Suites Named as the Official Hotel Partner for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Haps Staff -
For the first time ever, luxury boutique hotel brand, SKYE Suites will be the official hotel partner for the most prestigious fashion event of the year, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW).
Read more
Arts & Culture

“La Luce” Popera Concert to Be Held at Busan Museum This Friday

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is holding a "popera" concert this Friday at 5 p.m. in the main auditorium as part of its March Culture Day activities.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 22 – March 28

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
50 %
3.1kmh
95 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 