Naming Contest for Busan New Modern and Contemporary History Museum to be Held

The city of Busan announced it will hold a naming contest for the new Busan’s Modern and Contemporary History Museum, which will be built by converging the former Bank of Korea Busan headquarters and the current Busan Modern History Museum.

The tentatively named Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum will be newly built with a total floor area space of 8,702㎡ .

The name of the museum will need to represent Busan’s modern and contemporary cultural assets, and easy for anyone to call and remember, and a name that reflects Busan’s local characteristics.