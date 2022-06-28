Nampo Port Water Playground to Open in Goseong July 12

Nampo Port Water Playground will run this year from July 12th through August 28th in Goseong, Gyeongnam province.

The Nampo Port Water Playground was prepared to provide a play space for the citizens and children in Goseong-gun due to the lack of leisure space for the citizens in the Nampo Port construction project promoted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The water playground has a total area of ​​1,236 m2 and is equipped with play facilities such as a floor fountain, 2 combination playgrounds, and 20 individual playgrounds, as well as ancillary facilities such as shade screens, 12 parasols, changing rooms, and shower rooms.

It is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm and is free of charge.

It will be closed every Monday and on rainy days to inspect facilities and prevent safety accidents.