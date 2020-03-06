National Assembly Enacts Law to Better Honor Foreign Veterans of Korean War

The Veteran’s Affairs Ministry said yesterday the National Assembly has enacted a law to better honor foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and further improve ties with the countries that took part in the conflict on the side of South Korea.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said the bill’s passage the previous day has paved the way for the agency to carry out projects to support veterans more systematically.

Under the new law, the ministry said the government will push for projects to identify the contributions of foreign veterans and improve friendly relations with the countries that took part in the war.

The government can also provide support for efforts by such participant countries to establish memorial centers to commemorate their contribution.

The law will take effect six months after its promulgation.